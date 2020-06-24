Valdosta PD Sued for Excessive Force, Video Shows Cops Body Slam Man



Valdosta Police Department

Cops in Georgia slammed a guy to the bottom while arresting him, and he says they broke his wrist — problem is, that they had the wrong guy and now he is suing for excessive force.

Antonio Smith claims he was unjustly defaced and had his rights violated back February by the Valdosta Police Department as officers attempted to arrest him.

Video of the incident shows cops approach Smith for reported suspicious activity at a Walgreens nearby, but that he insists that he was waiting at the Western Union for money from his sister.

As Smith begged cops to look involved with it further, still another officer arrived and unepectedly bear-hugged Smith from behind and told him to place his hands behind his back. He then violently body-slammed him and told Smith that he was under arrest for a felony warrant.

Smith was screaming in pain and in his lawsuit claims his wrist was broken as officers held him down. The video shows the cops were obviously confused about who these were supposed to arrest … and they realized Smith failed to have a warrant out for his arrest.

According to the lawsuit … the officer “treated him less than a human being.” Smith claims once he was launched, he still feared “additional ill-treatment” from what the law states enforcement around him, so he refused medical care.

Valdosta PD has released a statement admitting they made one with the felony warrant, but insists Smith was the suspect reported for suspicious activity.

Police Chief Leslie Manahan says … “We did have the right guy stopped that was causing the problem at Walgreens, it’s just unfortunate he was not the one with the felony warrants.”

However, in the video and in the legal docs … Smith claims he had not been doing any such thing illegal — just waiting for a wire transfer at Western Union.