Valdis Dombrovskis chosen as EU’s trade chief

Valdis Dombrovskis has been named as the new EU trade policy chief following the shock departure of Ireland’s Phil Hogan last month.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said she had chosen Mr Dombrovskis, the EU’s executive vice-president for economic policy, to take on the key role as part of a switch that also included removing some of his current responsibilities.

The move marks the first personnel change in Ms von der Leyen’s team of national commissioners since she took office in December. It was one prompted by scandal — with Mr Hogan having to resign after revelations of flouting coronavirus lockdown restrictions in Ireland.

Ms von der Leyen’s announcement confirms that, as a result of Mr Hogan’s downfall, Ireland has lost the coveted trade portfolio. The country’s replacement EU commissioner, Mairead McGuinness, will instead be in charge of financial services and financial stability.

Ms McGuinness is currently the first vice-president of the European parliament.

“Ms McGuinness has significant political experience on EU issues having been an MEP since 2004,” Ms von der Leyen said. “This experience is crucial in carrying through the EU’s financial sector policy agenda.”

EU diplomats had predicted the choice of Mr Dombrovskis, a…