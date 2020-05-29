Valdes named manager of 4th-tier league club – Armenian News

Ex-Barcelona and Manchester United goalkeeper Victor Valdes has been named as head coach of Spanish 4th division staff Unio Atletica d’Horta for one 12 months, Aa.com.tr stories, citing the club.

“We hope you have many successes at the head of our club,” Unio Atletica d’Horta mentioned on Twitter.

Following his retirement from enjoying, he labored as an academy coach at Barcelona from 2017 to 2019.

The 38-year-previous performed for Barcelona, Manchester United and Middlesbrough in England additionally Belgian aspect Standard Liege.

Valdes was a pure Barcelona product as he was promoted from Barcelona B to the Spanish club’s first staff in 2002.

In his 12-year spell at Camp Nou, Valdes received three UEFA Champions League titles (2006, 2009 and 2011).

Separately he bagged the 2010 FIFA World Cup trophy with Spanish nationwide staff.