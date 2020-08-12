Val Kilmer’s daughter opens up about his ‘challenging’ throat cancer battle

“It’s pretty historic to have a lead with a speech disability,” Mercedes informed People publication. “I hope that it heralds more doors opening like that in the future.”

The movie marks the young starlet’ very first time starring in a function movie. She stated she discovered so much from scenes with her father.

“It’s obvious my dad’s speech is compromised and so this whole experience revealed the personal effort I had put into working with actors with a disability, which I hadn’t done before,” Mercedes explained. “It revealed how much I had to gain from working with people who have different abilities. My dad’s able to very artfully circumvent the limitations of his speech, so I learned so much watching him, how he communicated physically. It taught me so much about acting that expanded what I thought acting was, which was central to speech.”

Meanwhile, Val confessed he’s finding out “everything — life itself” from being with hisdaughter “My just gripe is that I never ever see [Mercedes and her brother Jack, 25] enough.” Val shares his kids with …