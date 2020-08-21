Val Kilmer’s daughter, Mercedes Kilmer, reveals what it was really like working with her dad in ‘Paydirt’

“Paydirt” marks the young actress’s first time starring in a feature film.

“My dad’s never really seen me act before,” Mercedes told Fox News. “It’s something that’s been kept quite separate from my parents. But he’s a really great actor, so I just felt honored. It was really an exciting challenge to not only work with my dad but to play my dad’s daughter.”

Mercedes noted it was “historic” to have a lead actor with a speech disability star in an action flick. The “Top Gun” star went public with his throat cancer diagnosis in 2017 and underwent a tracheotomy that impacted his speech.

“I’m so proud of him because he has no issues now,” said Mercedes. “And even if he wasn’t my dad, I would feel so proud of him. It feels like the entertainment industry is finally changing. And there are so many more artists who different disabilities and different backgrounds who can now finally get visibility. It’s just a really exciting moment to be a part of.”

Mercedes is no stranger to being in the spotlight. Her mother, Joanne Whalley, is also an actress who has led a successful decadeslong career. Her…