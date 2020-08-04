Val Kilmer says he’s doing great after tracheotomy: ‘I feel a lot better than I sound’

Kilmer, 60, recently appeared on the “Today” show, where he dished on his health.

VAL KILMER REVEALS WHY TOM CRUISE DIDN’T HANG WITH THE ‘PARTY BOYS’ CAST DURING THE FILMING OF ‘TOP GUN’

“I’m doing great,” he shared. “I feel a lot better than I sound.”

The star is back at work and will appear in “Paydirt,” which comes out on Friday.

While he’s played a number of iconic characters, things are a bit different for him on-set these days after the procedure.

“It’s just like any other language or dialect,” the “Doors” actor said. “You have to figure out a way to communicate that’s no different than any other acting challenge but it’s just a very unique set of circumstances.”

Kilmer’s 28-year-old daughter, Mercedes, also appears in the film, playing his daughter in her feature film debut. She previously only appeared in a number of short films, according to IMDb.

“I was just proud like her graduation day,” Kilmer gushed.

VAL KILMER SAYS PRAYING TREATED THROAT CANCER, TRACHEOTOMY ‘CAUSED’ HIS ‘SUFFERING’

“Playing his daughter was so trippy and perfect,” Mercedes said. “I’m so proud to have been in this film and to have worked on this film, like, not just because my dad is my actual dad, but because, I know you don’t really lead with this, but you do have now a disability with your voice, and it really…