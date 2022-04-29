RA Minister of Education and Science Vahram Dumanyan sent a congratulatory message on the occasion of the International Dance Day, in which, in particular, it is mentioned.

“Dear representatives of dance, I warmly congratulate all of you on your professional holiday.

Dance is one of the powerful cultural manifestations that promotes self-knowledge, the discovery of national values, at the same time bridging the cultures of different geographies, creating the basis for mutual recognition.

After all, dance is a language of cultural communication; this holiday is called to unite the dances of all directions as a united form of art, which knows no political, ethnic, cultural boundaries.

Dance is not only a beautiful reflection of art, body language, but also a unique reflection of national history, way of life and traditions, dreams and achievements. In honor of our grateful dance lovers, the world becomes acquainted with both traditional and modern manifestations of our dance culture, discovering us in this realm as well. In the context of cultural policy, the state constantly supports the activities of ethnographic and folk ensembles, the implementation of new performances of ballet performances, ethnographic and folk dances, the proper presentation of national dance to the international community, as well as the encouragement of young performers and choreographers.

I wish all the dancers new creative inspirations, many stages, crowded halls. ”