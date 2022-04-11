The regional finals of the Northern Eurasia International Programming Team Competition ICPC will start on April 12 at Yerevan State University. The oldest, largest and most prestigious competition in the world of programming will be held in Yerevan by Gennady Korotchich from St. Petersburg and Dmitry Filipov.

On the eve of the competition, the Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports of the Republic of Armenia Vahram Dumanyan received Gennady Korotkich, the coach of one of the YSU teams, Albert Sahakyan, the representative of “CodeSignal” company. Welcoming the guests, the Minister expressed confidence that the presence of the world’s most title-winning Olympian, Gennady Korotchich, will reveal to the contestants the way to become a future champion.

It should be noted that Gennady Korotkich participated in the International Informatics Olympiad (IOI) for the first time at the age of 11 and won a silver medal. As the youngest winner of the competition, the victories of Gennady Korotkovich gave great joy to the competition committee and the participants. He holds the record for the International School Olympiad (IOI) (6 gold և 1 silver medal). He has been an absolute winner three times, he is a two-time ICPC champion (he is not allowed to participate for the third time). 2014-2021 Gennady Korotchich has won the Google Code Jam in a row, 4 times in the Facebook Hacker Cup, 6 times in the TopCoder Open competitions. Currently has the highest rating in Codeforces. Gennady Korotchich studied at ITMO University in St. Petersburg, in 2019 he received a PhD at the same university.

Vahram Dumanyan stressed that everything possible should be done to popularize the Olympic programming movement, to pass on its development to future generations. He expressed satisfaction that besides the three main teams traditionally participating in the competition (YSU, Armenian-Russian University, American University of Armenia), this year other Armenian universities are also participating in the competition.

Gennady Korotkich, in turn, presented the current state of the Olympic programming movement and the preconditions for its development. He noted that there is great interest among students from universities in other countries of Russia, “hoping that the obstacles caused by the epidemic are a thing of the past, as they have reduced direct contact between teams.”

Vahram Dumanyan inquired from Gennady Korotkich, Albert Sahakyan about the preparations for the competition, the readiness of the teams and other current issues. The Minister expressed readiness to support the implementation of the competition at a proper level, emphasizing that at present intellectual, scientific-business preconditions have been created in Armenia for successful activity in the IT sphere.

It should be added that the International Programming Team ICPC competition will be held simultaneously in 5 cities: Yerevan, St. Petersburg, Barnaul, Almaty and Minsk, 111 countries will participate, distributed by regions. The organizers of the Yerevan competition are Yerevan State University Code “CodeSignal” company.