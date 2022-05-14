Vahe Hakobyan, MP of the NA “Armenia” faction, leader of the “Reviving Armenia” party, filed a lawsuit against Andranik Kocharyan, MP of the NA CP faction.

The lawsuit demands to oblige Kocharyan to publicly deny the defamatory statements made about Vahe Hakobyan on Public TV, to apologize for the insult, to compensate the non-material damage caused by the insult.

The public will be regularly informed about the further course of the trial.