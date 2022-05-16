Tigran Abrahamyan, a member of the “I have honor” faction of the National Assembly, condemned the illegal actions carried out by the police against those who carried out peaceful actions of disobedience, as he called on Chief of Police Vahe Ghazaryan.

“The policemen who swear, spit, insult, allow lawlessness make people treat them adequately.

For example, why should a citizen respect a police officer or his uniform if he does not deserve to wear a shoulder strap or a uniform?

During many gatherings and marches, I constantly call on the citizens not to insult or drag the police.

Now I think that not all police officers should be viewed in the same light, because there are police officers who respect the law in the ranks of the system, but there are people in it who, together with their superiors, should be removed from their uniforms and sent to the appropriate place.

Vahe Ghazaryan, keep silent, pretend that you are not there, you are blind, deaf, dumb. But let me say that it will not help either.

Any service provided to those who surrendered to the Homeland is equivalent to surrendering to the Homeland. “Remember that well,” wrote Tigran Abrahamyan.