At the March 21 special sitting of the RA NA Standing Committee on European Integration, the Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan presented the 2022 budget of the RA Government. The report approved by the decision N 234-A of February 28, 2012 “On the process of implementation and results of the implementation of the program of the Government of the Republic of Armenia (2021-2026) for 2021”.

The speaker referred in particular to the steps and programs aimed at ensuring the RA-EU trade and economic cooperation, the implemented measures.

It was mentioned that in 2021 The third sitting of the Armenia-EU Trade Activities Committee was held online in Yerevan on March 24-25, 2012, during which the measures taken within the framework of the current Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Extended Partnership Agreement on trade cooperation and the relevant 12 roadmaps were discussed.

Vahan Kerobyan briefly presented the programs implemented under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Economy in the reporting year.

