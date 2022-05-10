RA Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan visited “Arzni Meat Products” CJSC to get acquainted with the company’s activities and upcoming programs.

Accompanied by the owner of the company Armen Janvelyan և director Vahe Panosyan, the minister toured the company, got acquainted with the conditions of animal fur in the slaughterhouse.

Armen Janvelyan informed the Minister that Arzni Meat Products CJSC was established in 2013. The company breeds about 1500 head of dairy-meat breed cattle.

The slaughterhouse of the company is equipped with modern equipment. All the sanitary and hygienic conditions are created here to organize the skin of animals at a high level. The slaughterhouse equipment was purchased under the auspices of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations. The slaughterhouse is based on meat-eating animals “Simmental” և “Aberdeen-Angus”. The slaughterhouse organizes the packing and packing of small and large cattle.

The activity of “Arzni Meat Products” company is aimed not only at providing the local market, but also at exporting. The company has a “halal” fur license. The “halal” skin of the lamb is made by an experienced specialist with a special license invited from Egypt. The meat of each animal undergoes laboratory examination. The meat of cattle is sold in the local market, and the meat of mutton is exported to Arab countries. In 2017, the company received a permit to export halal lamb to the United Arab Emirates, which is still in force. Negotiations are underway to organize an export permit to Jordan.

In order to organize its activities more effectively, the company also used state support programs – vehicles transporting meat were purchased within the framework of the leasing program.

Deep-freezing and long-term storage freezers are being built, which will enable the production of meat products to meet the requirements of any buyer, as well as to organize exports to more distant countries.

During the tour, the heads of the company presented to the minister the peculiarities of the “halal” fur method, noting that the next batch of sheep will be exported to Qatar, where the demand for “halal” slaughtered lamb is very high. The Minister of Economy was informed that this year close cooperation has been established with large Qatari organizations engaged in slaughter activities. Armen Janvelyan added that the company’s capacities allow procurement without quantitative restrictions.

Vahan Kerobyan wished the existence of modern slaughterhouses in Armenia in terms of food security, wished success, noting that the Ministry of Economy is ready to support the company’s initiatives.