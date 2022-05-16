President Vahagn Khachaturyan sent a congratulatory message to the President of the Republic of Poland Andrzej Duda on the occasion of his 50th birthday.

President Khachaturyan’s message particularly says: “Armenia attaches continuous strengthening of friendly relations and constructive dialogue with Poland, both bilaterally and within the European Union.

“I am convinced that there are all the prerequisites for joint efforts to raise the cooperation between our countries to a qualitatively new level.”