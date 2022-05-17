The President of the Republic of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan sent a congratulatory message to the King of Norway Harald V on the occasion of the National Day of the Kingdom of Norway – Constitution Day.

President Khachaturyan’s message particularly says:

“I greatly appreciate the high level of friendly relations established between Armenia and Norway in all spheres of cooperation.

I am confident that due to joint efforts, the effective bilateral cooperation will continue to deepen and strengthen for the benefit of our peoples. ”