Today, President Vahagn Khachaturyan received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Armenia Fukushima Masanori.

Ambassador Fukushima Massani congratulated Vahagn Khachaturyan on assuming the post of President of the Republic and wished him fruitful work.

Ambassador Masanori noted that this year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and Armenia. In this context, the interlocutors referred to the strong interstate relations established since the establishment of diplomatic relations and the prospects for their development, exchanged views on the Armenian-Japanese bilateral agenda and deepening cooperation.