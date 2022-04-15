Today, President Vahagn Khachaturyan received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Hellenic Republic to Armenia Evangelos Tournakis.
The meeting focused on the importance of developing cooperation between the two friendly countries in all directions, expanding the current agenda and implementing future-oriented initiatives.
They also exchanged views on regional developments, as well as current international issues and challenges.
