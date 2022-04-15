Today, President Vahagn Khachaturyan received President of the Armenian General Benevolent Union (AGBU) Perch Sedrakyan and President of the AGBU Armenia Vazgen Yakubyan.

AGBU President Perch Sedrakyan presented the current programs, priorities and upcoming activities of the union.

President Khachaturyan praised the activities of the Armenian General Benevolent Union aimed at preserving the Armenian heritage through educational, cultural and humanitarian programs.

The meeting touched upon Armenia-Diaspora relations, the need to use the opportunities of the Diaspora more effectively, the unification of Diaspora Armenians around national goals, the preservation of the Armenian identity, as well as the joint implementation of strategic goals.