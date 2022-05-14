Today, President Vahagn Khachaturyan received Minister of Sport of the Russian Federation Oleg Matitsin. The President of the Russian Tennis Federation Shamil Tarpishch was also present at the meeting.

Taking the opportunity to expand cooperation with Russia in the field of sports and implement joint programs, President Vahagn Khachaturyan presented Armenia’s opportunities to conduct joint sports trainings and expand cooperation in various sports. He noted that the visit of Russian Minister of Sports Oleg Matitsin to Armenia could give an additional impetus to the expansion of joint programs and the creation of new opportunities.

President Vahagn Khachaturyan stressed that Armenia attaches great importance to the development of sports and makes consistent efforts, especially in the implementation of mass sports programs.

Oleg Matitsin thanked for the reception, noted that they are very glad to see that Armenia makes great efforts in the development of sports, continues to record a number of significant achievements in various international tournaments. The Russian Minister noted that they are ready to do everything possible to expand and deepen the relations between the fraternal countries, which are based on millennia.

During the meeting, a number of issues related to the organization of joint programs in various spheres of sports, training camps, development of sports infrastructure were discussed.

DEPARTMENT OF INFORMATION AND PUBLIC RELATIONS OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF ARMENIA