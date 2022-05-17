Home Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan presents state award to Holy See Apostolic Nuncio to Armenia... Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan presents state award to Holy See Apostolic Nuncio to Armenia Jose Avellino Betancour | Morning By Thomas Delong - May 17, 2022 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmail Vahagn Khachaturyan presents state award to Holy See Apostolic Nuncio to Armenia Jose Avellino Betancour | Aravot – News from Armenia RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Armenia Arayik Harutyunyan. “We want to set a new benchmark, at least for the European Boxing Championships.” Morning Armenia Let the Armenian National Committee in Washington tell how many times it has persecuted the ambassadors of Azerbaijan and Turkey in the last year.... Armenia How I became a pioneer | Morning Recent Posts An alarm was received that a bomb had been planted in the secondary school... Barack Obama Emphasizes The Importance Of U.S.-Armenia What the stimulus bill means for student loan borrowers in debt He battled Covid-19 for 128 days. This is what he wants you to know The real guys who fought are the dignity of the nation. Arthur Musayelyan... Most Popular The planet is threatened by a climate catastrophe ․ UN Secretary General The 2021 annual report of the World Meteorological Organization clearly shows that the planet is threatened by a climate catastrophe, said UN Secretary General... The difference and useful properties of green tea. Which to choose? In addition to being a favorite beverage, green teas are also part of the culture and history of many countries. The aroma and... Why are men at higher risk for cardiovascular disease? Much has been said about the fact that men are more prone to cardiovascular diseases. Moreover, as it turned out, the danger is... A short rain and thunderstorm are expected in the coming days In the afternoon of May 19 in some regions, in the afternoon of 20, 23-24 և at night in most regions short-term rain և... What cosmetic procedures are needed for facial skin in summer? Summer is a special period for facial skin care. The effect of aggressive sun, active work of the sebaceous glands has a negative...