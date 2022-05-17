By the decree of the President of the Republic of Armenia, the Apostolic Nuncio to the Holy See in Armenia, Archbishop Jose Avellino Betancour, was awarded the Medal of Gratitude for his significant contribution to the establishment, strengthening, development and protection of friendly relations with the Republic of Armenia.

“Today, President Vahagn Khachaturyan presented the state award to Jose Avellino Betancour.

Vahagn Khachaturyan noted that he was very pleased to present the state award of the Republic of Armenia, which best reflects the significant contribution of Jose Avellino Betancour to the strengthening and development of friendly relations between Armenia and the Holy See. “I am convinced that there will be no obstacle to the further development of the Holy See’s relations with Armenia, as it is guaranteed at the highest level with the participation of people like you,” said President Khachaturyan, congratulating the Holy See’s Apostolic Nuncio to Armenia.

“Jose Avellino Betancour thanked for the high praise, noting that it is a great honor for him to receive such an award from the president of the first Christian country in the world,” the statement said.