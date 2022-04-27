Within the framework of his working visit to Gyumri, President Vahagn Khachaturyan held consultations in Shirak Marzpetaran with the participation of Shirak Marzpet Nazeli Baghdasaryan, Gyumri community head Vardges Samsonyan, heads of Shirak marz law enforcement agencies, and regional authorities.

Issues related to the socio-economic situation of Shirak region, the existing problems, priorities and development programs were discussed.