DECREE OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF ARMENIA
APPOINTING Tsovinar Hambardzumyan Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Armenia to the Republic of Malta
Based on the proposal of the Prime Minister, in accordance with Article 132, Part 1, Clause 2 of the Constitution, as well as Article 14, Part 1 of the Law on Diplomatic Service.
To appoint Tsovinar HAMBARDZUMYAN, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Armenia to the Republic of Italy, as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Armenia to the Republic of Malta (residence in Rome).
DECREE OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF ARMENIA
APPOINTING VARUZHAN NERSESYAN AMBASSADOR TO THE REPUBLIC OF ARMENIA IN IRELAND
Based on the proposal of the Prime Minister, in accordance with Article 132, Part 1, Clause 2 of the Constitution, as well as Article 14, Part 1 of the Law on Diplomatic Service.
To appoint Varuzhan NERSESYAN Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Armenia to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland jointly Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Armenia to Ireland (residence in London).
DECREE OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF ARMENIA
ON APPOINTING SOS AVETISYAN AMBASSADOR TO THE REPUBLIC OF ANDORA
Based on the proposal of the Prime Minister, in accordance with Article 132, Part 1, Clause 2 of the Constitution, as well as Article 14, Part 1 of the Law on Diplomatic Service.
To appoint Sos AVETISYAN Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Armenia to the Kingdom of Spain as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Armenia to the Government of Andorra (residence in Madrid).
ARMENIA
PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC
V. KHACHATURYAN
