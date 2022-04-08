DECREE OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF ARMENIA

APPOINTING Tsovinar Hambardzumyan Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Armenia to the Republic of Malta

Based on the proposal of the Prime Minister, in accordance with Article 132, Part 1, Clause 2 of the Constitution, as well as Article 14, Part 1 of the Law on Diplomatic Service.

To appoint Tsovinar HAMBARDZUMYAN, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Armenia to the Republic of Italy, as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Armenia to the Republic of Malta (residence in Rome).

DECREE OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF ARMENIA

APPOINTING VARUZHAN NERSESYAN AMBASSADOR TO THE REPUBLIC OF ARMENIA IN IRELAND

Based on the proposal of the Prime Minister, in accordance with Article 132, Part 1, Clause 2 of the Constitution, as well as Article 14, Part 1 of the Law on Diplomatic Service.

To appoint Varuzhan NERSESYAN Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Armenia to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland jointly Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Armenia to Ireland (residence in London).

DECREE OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF ARMENIA

ON APPOINTING SOS AVETISYAN AMBASSADOR TO THE REPUBLIC OF ANDORA

Based on the proposal of the Prime Minister, in accordance with Article 132, Part 1, Clause 2 of the Constitution, as well as Article 14, Part 1 of the Law on Diplomatic Service.

To appoint Sos AVETISYAN Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Armenia to the Kingdom of Spain as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Armenia to the Government of Andorra (residence in Madrid).

ARMENIA

PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC

V. KHACHATURYAN