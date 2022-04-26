Home Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan expressed hope that the visit of the NATO Secretary General’s... Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan expressed hope that the visit of the NATO Secretary General’s Special Representative to Armenia will contribute to the solution of the region’s problems | Morning: By Thomas Delong - April 26, 2022 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmail Vahagn Khachaturyan expressed hope that the visit of the NATO Secretary General’s Special Representative to Armenia will contribute to the solution of the region’s problems | Aravot – News from Armenia RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Armenia Georgian Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili is arriving in Armenia Morning Armenia The Constitutional Court recognized the article of “grave insult” in accordance with the Constitution. “Freedom” |: Morning Armenia Personal responsibility to take to the streets or not. Aram Sargsyan |: Morning Recent Posts Stocks and the Fed: The Fed will ‘commit to being sensitive to the market’:... Governor: We’re doing what we need to despite Trump Arayik Harutyunyan and the German Ambassador exchanged views on regional security issues Market Recap: Tuesday, July 27: Stocks drop after hitting record highs yesterday Cabrera fires back at Trump adviser defending Trump’s Walter Reed outing Most Popular It is allowed to carry out activities for children, extracurricular groups, providing at least... The current epidemic situation in the Republic of Armenia due to coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is relatively stable, so the requirement to present a PCR... Metan has appealed against the decision to block its activities in Russia "Meta" company has appealed against the decision to block its activities in Russia, Interfax reports. A lawsuit filed by Meta Platforms against a court decision... Moscow has not invited any country leader to the Victory Day celebration Moscow has not invited any of the leaders of other countries to the Victory Day celebrations this year, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said... Murders, attempted murders ությամբ cases of intentional harm to health have significantly decreased ․... 2022 In the first quarter of this year, as compared to the same period of the previous year, a tangible improvement of the... At the meeting with the lawyers participating in the international conference, the Armenian Patriarch... On April 28, His Holiness His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, received in the Mother See of Holy...