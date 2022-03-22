Today, President Vahagn Khachaturyan met with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People’s Republic of China to the Republic of Armenia Fan Yun.

Ambassador Fan Yoon congratulated President Vahagn Khachaturyan on assuming the post and wished him fruitful joint work in favor of strengthening and deepening the Armenian-Chinese relations.

During the meeting, President Khachaturyan and the Ambassador touched upon the agenda of bilateral relations, the perspective directions of cooperation, the opportunities for expanding cooperation in various spheres.