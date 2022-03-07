“In 2018, the RPA nominated Armen Sargsyan as a presidential candidate. “I think even a journalist working for Civic.am will not agree to say that Armen Sargsyan was a member of the RPA political team,” Hayk Mamijanyan, secretary of the “I have honor” faction, told reporters at the parliament today, referring to the opposition’s dissatisfaction with the CP. The Constitution established such a regulation during the previous government, and Armen Sargsyan was once the only presidential candidate.

In response to the question why the opposition did not consider Vahagn Khachatryan a legitimate presidential candidate, Hayk Mamijanyan mentioned ․ “Vahagn Khachatryan announced on Public TV that he is a member of this political team, so even here it is not a matter of legitimacy, but of legality. They say that he later refused that announcement, but I am not interested in that. He said that. End point. He has made a statement that contradicts the spirit of his position. “

According to Mamijanyan, the RPA nominated a candidate for the presidency with the possibility of a supra-party role. “And this candidate said that he is a member of a political team, so what is legitimate?” I do not understand the parallels. There is no president in our country, there are Nikol Pashinyan and Nikol Pashinyan as NA Speaker. The whole state system is in that condition, up to the patrol service employees. ”

Luiza SUKIASYAN