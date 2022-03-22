“Today another lie was told from the NA tribune, as if Robert Kocharyan wanted to exchange Meghri for Artsakh. “It has been said many times that such a thing has not happened, but the supporters of the tradition of misleading the public continue the same way of working, hoping that some naive citizens will believe them,” referring to the speech of “Civil Contract” faction MP Vahagn Aleksanyan. He accused Robert Kocharyan of wanting to exchange Meghri and called the opposition “ambassadors of atrocities,” said Gegham Nazaryan, a member of the “Hayastan” faction.

He mentioned ․ The one who made such an irresponsible statement went further, thinking that in order to raise his rating with his fellow citizen, it would be good to insult him by calling the opposition “ambassadors of Turkish atrocities.” He knows very well who is sitting here, he knows the biography of all of us and he decided that looking at us, he can say that, for example, Abgar’s father is an “ambassador of Bayraktar”. And after such an expression, he will enter the National Assembly again and give moral lessons to the Armenian people or us. I desperately call on the CP to do some educational work, to say what can be said and what can not be said. You can criticize, dig into the past, but not insult. ”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CsK5At2S2is:

Luiza SUKIASYAN