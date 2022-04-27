The “European Immunization Week” initiative has been implemented every year since 2004, with the aim of raising public awareness about immunization and preventing the population from infectious diseases through vaccinations.

Armenia has joined this initiative since 2007.

This year it started on April 25, it will continue until April 30. The motto of the 2022 “European Immunization Week” initiative is “Longevity for all”.

Head of the Epidemiology Department of the National Center for Disease Control և Prevention of Immunization և Controllable Infectious Diseases Svetlana Grigoryan According to him, the aim of the initiative is to once again inform the population about the possibility of vaccinations.

“Vaccines are possible at all stages of life and contribute to a person և well-being և longevity,” he said in a conversation with Aysor.am.

All over the world, due to the coronavirus epidemic, the process of immunosuppression has been disrupted, the indicators have decreased, but in Armenia, no such tendencies have been registered.

“Large-scale measures have been taken so that the vaccination process does not stop at any moment, due to covid. Awareness-raising activities were carried out in each polyclinic to assess the risk of infection in terms of covidium; “It will not suffer,” says Grigoryan.

In 2021, compared to 2020, Armenia had a certain improvement in indicators. The rate of full enrollment of 1-year-old children has increased, making 91%.

“Another event contributed to this. “Since 2020, hexavalent vaccine with a non-cellular component of whooping cough has been introduced, which is in great demand by the population, as it is milder in terms of anticipation of post-vaccination events and warms less after vaccination, less pain at the injection site.” Head of the Epidemiology Department of the National Center for Disease Control Իմ Immunization և Controllable Infectious Diseases.

Vaccination is in equal demand among the population in Armenia, simply, for example, men are more involved in the coronavirus in the workplace, that is why they are vaccinated more, but, according to the specialist, it is an indicator of no epidemiological significance on the general demand.

People at risk are targeted for the seasonal flu vaccine and the coronavirus vaccine.

Is the Ministry satisfied with the background of interest in vaccines in Armenia? Svetlana Grigoryan said that in any case there is a place to improve the indicators.

“We should look at this not from the point of view of indicators, but the high rates of vaccinations contribute to the country having a favorable stable epidemic situation in terms of controllable infectious diseases, ie vaccine-preventable diseases, and we have achieved that goal because no polio cases have been registered in Armenia since 1995. , No local cases of measles and rubella have been registered since 2007, we have not had any cases of diphtheria since 2002 and this is due to vaccinations. “As long as there is a disease, as long as the pathogens circulate in nature, vaccinations must be carried out so that the population is protected and we do not have a return of diseases,” says the head of the epidemiology department of the National Center for Immunization and Control of Infectious Diseases.