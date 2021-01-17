Vaccine demand outstrips the available number of doses: Associate Professor of Epidemiology NYU
Danielle Ompad, PhD, Associate Professor of Epidemiology, NYU School of Global Public Health joins the Yahoo Finance’s Aikiko Fujita and Zack Guzman to discuss the challenges with vaccine supply and distribution.

