Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is on track to meet his claim of inoculating Israel’s entire 9 million population by the end of March. CNN’s Sam Kiley reports the UN insists that Israel, the “occupying power,” is responsible for ensuring that more than 4.5 million Palestinians also get the coronavirus vaccine.
Vaccination rates highlight divide between Israelis and Palestinians
Hanna Shardi
