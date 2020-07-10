Vacations fall to record lows in the wake of lockdown ending

Package holiday prices have fallen to record lows, with seven-night summer breaks being sold at under £100.

Travel firms are slashing their prices in a bid to salvage what’s left of the summertime as quarantine restrictions are lifted.

Last Minute is offering seven nights at Darius Firenze B&B in Florence in August for £98 and at the Black&Red Apartment in Sofia, Bulgaria, in July, the price is simply £90.

It is even possible to get seven nights at an extravagance five-star resort for under £200 per person.

Heavily discounted deals also include accommodation at three-star hotels and B&Bs and reunite flights.

As of yesterday, British tourists no more have to self-isolate for 14 days after finding its way back from 58 countries including Spain, Italy and France.

Holidaymakers will have a way to travel to Greece quarantine-free on Wednesday when direct flights resume.

Emma Coulthurst, from Travelsupermarket, said the last time package holiday prices were so low was the early 1990s.

She added: ‘For the first time, we’re seeing seven-night summer package offers being sold for £100pp – it’s simply unheard of.

‘The uncertainty over when we would be able to holiday again has meant many Brits who would normally book a summer holiday a few months before didn’t.

This means tour operators and travel agents have lots of unsold holidays from the UK to the Med.’

But Rory Boland, of consumer watchdog Which?, urged caution before booking, saying: ‘It’s essential to look at how the company acted at the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak before booking – how did it respond to clients requesting refunds?

Future disruption is rather likely which means you want to know if there’s a spike in the country you’re visiting or a local lockdown, you are able to rebook or cancel and acquire a refund quickly.’

Airlines are also heavily discounting flights this summer. Research by Skyscanner found reunite flights to Milan in August, frequently costing £109, are being sold for just £18.

Return flights to Nice in September, frequently costing £119, are being offered for £69.

Jack Sheldon, from Jack’s Flight Club, said: ‘Flights are around 20-30 per cent cheaper than they are and, in some cases, 50-70 percent cheaper.

‘Flights to Corfu this summer are very cheap, as are prices to Barcelona and Prague for this time of year.’

Operators warn up to 90,000 jobs are at risk

By Tom Payne and Harriet Sime

Official advice against going for a cruise is putting up to 90,000 jobs in danger and could cost the economy billions, operators warned yesterday.

They – and their clients – are furious at the Foreign Office for declaring an indefinite embargo on all holiday sailings.

The edict was announced as thousands of families poured into airports yesterday following the opening of quarantine-free travel corridors to 58 countries and 14 British territories.

The Arcadia cruise liner is anchored off of the Bournemouth Coast whilst cruises are positioned on hold due to the coronavirus crisis (pictured on June 23)

Since March, cruise operators have been focusing on stringent measures to safeguard the health of passengers.

These include introducing ‘hospital-grade air filtration systems, temperature checks, pre-boarding Covid-19 swabs and social distancing in communal areas.

Some cruise lines have been expecting to welcome their first passengers in September.

Culture minister Caroline Dinenage said yesterday the advice against cruises is probably not lifted until October.

TUI to cover Covid tourists’ costs The country’s largest package holiday provider has said it will cover the cost of health care bills for clients who contract coronavirus while on a rest. TUI, which resumes its holidays today, in addition has pledged to cover the cost of tests, repatriation, extended hotel stays and new reunite flights if travellers are asked to self-isolate abroad. The cover, that will be used along side normal travel cover, will apply to every customer until December 31. Spokesman Andrew Flintham said: ‘It means they can book with confidence, knowing extra costs associated with Covid-19 that wouldn’t be included in regular travel cover will be taken care of.’ It uses Cyprus vowed to cover the cost of accommodation, medicine and food for tourists who get coronavirus. A 100-bed hospital is being put aside for them, as well as ‘quarantine hotels’ for families.

Operators warned of ‘significant consequences’ and accused the Government of singling them out.

Andy Harmer, of the Cruise Lines International Association, said: ‘We really are a £10billion UK industry, supporting 90,000 jobs.

Cruises can berth at around 50 ports in the UK, and our impact on those regional economies should not be understated.

‘We are stressing that health protocols on cruise lines go beyond any other form of transport and hospitality.

‘Even before the pandemic, we had some of the most robust protocols and procedures in place out of anyone in terms of medical facilities and screening measures.’

Richard Ballantyne, of the British Ports Association, said: ‘The UK is the second-largest market for cruises world wide, bringing tourists to ports across the country.

‘This is yet another blow to the travel industry and the economies of the regions. It is extremely unhelpful of the Foreign Office and there will be significant consequences.’

There was further anger yesterday when it emerged that three of Germany’s cruise companies will resume operations this month.

An industry source said: ‘The resumption of sailings from Germany is an example of what can happen if you have a government that is prepared to help vital industries, rather than throwing up unnecessary roadblocks.’

Whitehall sources say the advice was issued amid fears over the spread of coronavirus on cruise ships, which typically take with you 3,000 passengers.

There will also be concerns over the cost of repatriating passengers.

The Foreign Office pledged to carry on to review its position, saying it absolutely was determined by advice from Public Health England.

The Azamara Pursuit,docks at the King George V Dock with just a few crew members aboard, on June 1