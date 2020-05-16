VA nurse whose special teddy bears soothed coronavirus patients to be honored by NASCAR

Michaelle Vaughan, showing Saturday on “Fox & Friends Weekend,” stated she’s “blown away” by the overwhelming help she’s obtained for “Be There Bears.”

Vaughn, who works within the intensive care unit at Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital in Richmond, stated she and fellow well being care staff wished to do extra to assist patients “who are alone, intubated, sedated, [and] couldn’t have their family near them.”

“We saw this need and the hospital just took it and, you know, here we are,” she stated.

Vaughan and different St Mary’s nurses started creating stuffed bears that embody a customized 20-second message from relations.

The nurses recorded the heartfelt messages over the cellphone, then transferred the audio onto a tiny gadget that was then sewn contained in the bear.

Vaughan advised the “Friends Weekend” hosts that this system boosts the spirits of the patients and their households — and well being care staff on the entrance strains of the pandemic.

“I’m so pleased that these bears have taken off as much as they have,” she stated. “It’s been really good for us. It’s been really good for the family. It’s such an incredible experience to see that we’re touching lives with these little bears.”

Vaughan is being honored nationally for her efforts. She and different COVID-19 first responders from throughout the nation will give the beginning command Sunday when NASCAR makes its return to the monitor in Darlington, S.C. Race protection begins at 3:30 p.m. ET on Fox.

“This NASCAR thing has kind of been just like the cherry on top, because sports [are] a huge thing here in my family,” Vaughan stated.

The nurse stated she was shocked by the distinction.

“I can’t even believe that all of this is happening … just because we wanted to bring this comfort to our patients,” she added.