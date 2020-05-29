Uzma Khan: An actress assaulted, a jealous wife and a viral video in Pakistan

Image copyright

Uzmakhan/FB Image caption



Uzma Khan went to the police and needs the individuals who attacked her to be arrested





Police in Pakistan are investigating three girls over the assault of a well-known actress in her residence, after footage posted on social media went viral and the actress lodged a case.

The video exhibits three girls and about a dozen armed guards getting into Uzma Khan’s home in Lahore. They smash up property and interrogate and assault the actress and her sister.

Despite her superstar and such a dramatic sequence of occasions, the incident has barely made it into the Pakistani media.

This might be as a result of two of the ladies alleged to be concerned in the assault have been named because the daughters of one in every of Pakistan’s strongest property magnates, Malik Riaz – and the media is cautious of operating tales about his household.

The influential property tycoon has distanced himself from what occurred, saying he had no involvement in what he referred to as “disgraceful incidents”.

His daughters haven’t made any public remark however the different girl who has been named in the police report, Amena Usman Malik, has.

She has defended her actions in one other video, and accused the actress Uzma Khan of getting an affair along with her husband.

Although there may be little in the mainstream media, social media has been consumed by the drama, which gives some perception into the private enmities and politics of the nation’s elite – in addition to the media’s reluctance to sort out sure points.

What do the movies present?

The incident occurred on Saturday night time, simply earlier than the Eid competition on the finish of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan. After a variety of movies have been shared on social media, police introduced they have been launching an investigation on Wednesday.

They have registered a formal grievance in opposition to the three girls and their guards for allegedly breaking and getting into the actress’s residence, beating up her and her sister and damaging their property.

In one video a girl may be heard questioning Ms Khan about her relations with the questioner’s husband, Usman Malik. The girl asking the questions is allegedly Amena Usman Malik, stated to be a niece of Malik Riaz’s son-in-law.

It is alleged in the police grievance that she was accompanied by two of the tycoon’s daughters, Amber and Pashmina Malik.

Another video exhibits the ladies abusing and harassing Ms Khan and her sister Huma. Broken glass and possessions are proven strewn across the property, in addition to blood stains on the ground.

One of the girl may be heard threatening Ms Khan and her sister with kidnapping by the army’s feared ISI intelligence service. The ISI is extensively accused of illegally disappearing individuals, a cost the army denies.

In a third video, a visibly distressed Uzma Khan stated she and her sister had simply ended their aitekaf (a interval of 3-10 days of worship in isolation over the last days of Ramadan) on the eve of Eid when Usman Malik, the husband of Amena, referred to as to supply Eid greetings.

Soon afterwards, the ladies and their guards crashed into the home.

Some on social media questioned why the ladies had directed their anger at Uzma Khan, and not the person she was accused of getting an affair with.

“The most problematic way women deal with their husband’s infidelity is to cast all blame on the other woman while absolving their husband of all moral obligations. This aggression & indignation should have been directed at the woman’s husband!” tweeted one observer.

In a video assertion posted after footage of occasions inside the home went viral, Amena Usman Malik was open about having entered the property. But she didn’t deal with the allegations of assault and theft being investigated by police, or affirm the names of others who have been along with her.

“As far as barging into someone’s home is concerned, this was not their house. This was my husband’s other house which I followed him to – so basically this was my husband’s home and I have every right to be there.

“I repeatedly warned this lady to save lots of my 13-year-long marriage. This was not the primary time I approached her.”

She added that “my husband, Usman Malik has nothing to do with Malik Riaz Hussain, he is not a a part of his instant household. This is being executed to malign Malik Riaz.”

She said she had also left her husband.

He has made no public comment, and the BBC has been unable to reach him.

What does the actress say?

Uzma Khan has accused the women and their private guards of trespassing, causing injuries, damaging property and taking away valuables worth five million rupees (about $31,000) from the house.

At a news conference on Thursday at which Ms Khan was present, her lawyer Mian Ali Ashfaq said Usman Malik had been friends with Uzma Khan for two years.

But, the lawyer said, Ms Khan ended her relationship with him in December. Nonetheless, he had continued to visit the house off and on, reporters were told.

“Uzma has Usman’s cellphone calls and messages saved in her cellphone and we are going to desk them in the courtroom,” Mr Ashfaq said.

He also rejected Amena Malik’s claim in her video that the house she broke into was her husband’s property.

Ms Khan and her sister needed protection, he said, because their lives were at risk, and he called for the immediate arrest of those named in the police complaint.

The two other women named in the complaint have not made any public comment, and neither have any of the guards.

Why has the media been quiet?

In most countries, this kind of story would be splashed all over the headlines. But not in Pakistan.

The property magnate – and father of two of the women named – Malik Riaz swiftly threatened to file a defamation suit “in opposition to anybody who tries to implicate me wrongfully for such disgraceful incidents”.

Skip Twitter post by @MalikRiaz_ I categorically rebut this malicious propaganda associating me with a viral video.Usman just isn’t my nephew.I’m appalled at such under the belt try to malign me for one thing I’m not concerned in any capability. (1/2) — Malik Riaz Hussain (@MalikRiaz_) May 27, 2020

Barring one or two exceptions, the Pakistani media has remained quiet on the problem.

More from Ilyas in Pakistan