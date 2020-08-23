Uzbek reporter released pending investigation By Reuters

©Reuters Uzbek reporter Abdullayev is seen after a court hearing in Tashkent



TASHKENT (Reuters) – Authorities in Uzbekistan have actually released a regional reporter whose detention drew uncommon criticism from the United States this month, however he is still being examined, his legal representative stated on Sunday.

The U.S. ambassador to Tashkent, Daniel Rosenblum, stated this month he was “deeply concerned” by the case of Bobomurod Abdullayev and required his release. Abdullayev was apprehended in neighbouring Kyrgyzstan at Uzbekistan’s demand.

Abdullayev has actually informed Kyrgyz media he was implicated of lagging a confidential Facebook (NASDAQ:-RRB- account that released claims of corruption amongst senior Uzbek authorities. He rejected that allegation.

Uzbekistan’s state security service did not validate or reject the nature of the charges, however stated on Sunday he has actually been permitted to go house after his extradition from Kyrgyzstan on Saturday and subsequent questioning in the existence of a legal representative.

The legal representative, Sergei Mayorov, informed Reuters Abdullayev has actually beenreleased pending investigation He stated a non-disclosure contract avoided him from talking about the nature of the charges.

State security likewise flowed a video in which Abdullayev thanked President Shavkat Mirziyoyev for his …