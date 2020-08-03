Uyghur women who are forced to go through contraception procedures in northwest China’s Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (XUAR) are rarely informed about their negative effects, and frequently experience lifelong health complications they think belong to the surgical treatments, according to sources in exile.

Several Uyghur women who were needed by authorities in the XUAR to have intrauterine gadgets (IUDs) implanted or go through tubal ligation surgical treatments as part of household preparation policies detailed their experiences to RFA’s Uyghur Service.

They explained in current interviews unpleasant procedures that left them both physically and mentally scarred, and recommended such steps belong to a quote by the federal government to eliminate their ethnic group.

Their stories follow a June 29 report about a significant boost recently in the variety of forced sanitations and abortions targeting Uyghurs in the area, which the author, German scientist Adrian Zenz, stated might total up to a government-led project of genocide under United Nations meanings.

The population control steps consist of fines on Uyghur women with 3 or more kids, compulsory pregnancy tests and evaluations, and the forced implantation of IUDs or sanitation surgical treatment, according to Zenz, a senior fellow in China Studies at …