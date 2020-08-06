Uyghur Model ‘Disappears’ After Risking Punishment With Video of His Detention

A young Uyghur male who ran the risk of extreme punishment to take a video of himself in detention in China’s Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (XUAR) and his auntie, who sent out the video out of the nation, have both “disappeared,” according to the male’s uncle.

On Tuesday, the BBC released an almost five-minute video proving Merdan Ghappar, a 31- year-old Uyghur model for Chinese online merchant Taobao, shackled to a bed in dirty living conditions while political mottos are played over a speaker outside his disallowed window.

The video, and numerous text Merdan sent out, appears to reveal some of the very best proof yet of China’s continuing policy of mass imprisonment of Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities in a large network of internment camps in the XUAR. This opposes a federal government story that all detainees have “graduated” from the centers that authorities describe as “vocational schools.” Up to 1.8 million individuals are thought to have actually been kept in the camps given that April 2017.

Merdan was at first kept in a cops prison with lots of other detainees after being made to return from where he resided in Guangdong province’s Foshan city to his ancestral house in Kuchar (in Chinese, Kuche) city, in the XUAR’s Aksu (Akesu) prefecture, to “register” with authorities in …