Uyghur Missing 35 Family Members in Xinjiang

Memetrusul Hesen an ethnic Uyghur from Kashgar (in Chinese, Kashi) prefecture, in northwest China’s Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (XUAR) who’s currently living in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, hasn’t had any form of connection with 35 members of his family, most of whom live back in Kashgar’s Kargilik (Yecheng) county, for significantly more than four years. Hesen, who’s now a Kyrgyz citizen along with his mother, 92-year-old Halimihan Ahun, left Kargilik for Kyrgyzstan with Ahun to set up for immigration papers for most of their family in March 2016. They have not had the oppertunity to return to Kargilik ever since then and have learned what little they find out about the disappearance of their family members—who include Ahun’s five other young ones and more than 20 grandchildren and great-grandchildren—from friends and acquaintances. Hesen and his mother have made repeated trips to the Chinese Embassy in Bishkek to create formal requests for information regarding their family, as well as to the offices of Kyrgyz authorities to advocate for the kids but have developed little information.

Hesen believes that his wife, Nurimangul, was imprisoned in Kargilik in 2017, but is unsure of the fates of the teenaged daughter and twin boys. Hesen’s eldest sister, Patemhan Hesen, and her daughter are both considered to have been provided for the same prison that year as well. It is unclear what is becoming of all of those other family. Hesen recently spoke with RFA’s Uyghur Service after that he and his mother learned that U.S. President Donald Trump last month enacted the Uyghur Human Rights Policy Act of 2020 (UHRPA), which passed nearly unanimously through both houses of Congress at the conclusion of May. The legislation highlights arbitrary incarceration, forced labor, and other abuses in the XUAR and for sanctions against Chinese officials deemed responsible for them under the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act. Hesen told RFA he heard his family members have been found “guilty” of maintaining contact with people living abroad. He said that he wants nothing more than to understand that his relatives are safe and for that he and his mother to at least one day be reunited using them.

Hesen: Since [2016], my mom and I’ve been living here as Kyrgyz citizens. My wife, young ones, and siblings, my sisters, are all right back there [in Kargilik].

RFA: Have you been in touch using them since then?

Hesen: In 2016, 3 months after leaving, we could talk to the other person [for the last time]. My wife explained I had a need to go back home instantly. I shared with her I couldn’t leave my mom alone because she’d broken her foot and I had a need to help her get treatment. But [my wife] told me to leave her and return [to Kargilik]. ‘If you don’t come back, it’ll be bad,’ she said. Apparently, they took my wife, oldest sister, and my oldest sister’s daughter in 2017. There’s a prison called Qucha. Apparently, they took them there. It’s been years, but there’s been no news.

We’ve gone to the [Chinese] embassy to file complaints at the least 40 or 50 times. The police forced us out and we didn’t get any answers. There’s been no answer, no telephone calls from their store … When I started asking around [about my wife and children], I heard that there was no-one left in the home. But I don’t know any information about where they truly are.

RFA: How old are your young ones?

Hesen: My daughter is 17 this year. My two sons were born in 2005, on Oct. 12. They’re twins. I don’t have any news about them. I have been not able to find out such a thing about them for days gone by three years … [My mother] has five [other] children: Patem Hesen, Halis Hesen, Melike Hesen, Meryem Hesen, and Memetnurulla Hesen. Along making use of their children and grandchildren, in addition to their children-in-law, that’s 35 people who are missing. Her sons-in-law, the daughters’ husbands, have already been locked up. Qucha prison in Kargilik, we heard that they took them there … My mom cries every day. She sits and cries.

RFA: Are you hoping that the newest Uyghur Human Rights Policy Act will be considered a big driving force [for change]?

Hesen: Yes, we’re really hoping for that, that something big can come from this. I wish to say a large thanks to [America] for contemplating a people enduring such suffering.

Reported by Gulchechre Hoja for RFA’s Uyghur Service. Translated by Elise Anderson. Written in English by Joshua Lipes.