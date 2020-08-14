Uyghur Exile Group Urges IOC to Reconsider Holding Winter Games in Beijing, Citing Xinjiang Abuses

The World Uyghur Congress (WUC) exile group has actually required that the International Olympic Committee (IOC) reconsider holding the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, citing state-sponsored rights abuses versus Muslims in northwest China’s Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (XUAR).

The Munich- based WUC stated it had actually submitted a protest with the IOC’s Ethics Commission on Thursday declaring that the committee had actually acted in offense of the Olympic Charter by declining to reconsider Beijing as host of the games regardless of “verifiable evidence of genocide and crimes against humanity taking place against the Uyghur and other Turkic Muslims.”

The problem, sent by London- based rights legal representative Michael Polak, referred to proof the WUC stated shows that a variety of criminal offenses versus humankind are happening in the XUAR, consisting of approximate detention in internment camps, abuse, repressive security and security, and required labor and slavery.

It likewise consisted of a June report about a significant boost in current years in the variety of forced sanitations and abortions targeting Uyghurs in the XUAR, which German scientist Adrian Zenz concludes might amount to a government-led project of genocide under United Nations meanings.

Authorities in the XUAR are thought to have actually held up to 1.8 …