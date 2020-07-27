UXD Smart Watch, Fitness Tracker with Sleep Heart Rate Monitor for Atrial Fibrillation,Activity Tracker Pedometer Waterproof Smart Reminder for Phone (Black)

Price: $49.49
Live an Efficient Life
Stay on Check with Your Goals
Automatically tracks your steps, calories, distance, and duration time, all shown at a wrist lift action and glance
Clear Color Display
Easy recognition of all data from the 1.3″ 240 x 240px always-on TFT color display, with a low power consumption in the meantime
Stay Connected
Get call, text, calendar and smartphone app notifications when your phone is nearby.
*Need to keep the Bluetooth and App on.
Ready for Every Round
Count the time and rounds with the stopwatch & timer conveniently
Know Your Direction
Equipped with an electronic compass, you can always find your direction for any orienteering adventures
Easy Music Control
Swipe or tap for playback, pause, and previous/next track easily, to enjoy handsfree control on music
Up to 10 Days Battery Life
Sustain more than a week of daily use on a full charge of about 2 hours via convenient magnetic charging station.
*Battery life may vary depending on usage.
Sedentary Reminder
As a perfect health assistant for you to maintain a good physical condition, stay focused yet relax appropriately.
DIY Watch Face
Personalize your smartwatch by switching between various stylish clock faces as you want
Work Towards a Healthier Lifestyle
Reliable Health Monitoring: Adopting high-performance sensors, the smartwatch can precisely measure your body stats like HR and Sleep Monitor, and detect atrial fibrillation day and night for good healthcare
IP68 Water-Resistance: With advanced water resistance tech & sensors, the smart wristwatch can capture laps, stroke rate, SWOLF, etc., for efficient swimming & daily workouts, worry free of taking shower, washing, or running in rain
Know Your Sleep Better: Scientifically tracks & analyses your whole sleep cycle, and auto recognizes your light, deep & REM sleep stages to get a clearer picture of your sleep, hassle free with the infrared monitor
Supports 18 Sport Modes: Stay active with multi-sports modes like rope skipping, sit-ups, football, badminton etc., conveniently track your workouts, and instantly check more details in the mobile app for better exercising or training