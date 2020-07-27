UXD Smart Watch, Fitness Tracker with Sleep Heart Rate Monitor for Atrial Fibrillation,Activity Tracker Pedometer Waterproof Smart Reminder for Phone (Black)



Price: $49.49

(as of Jul 27,2020 13:31:50 UTC – Details)

Product Description

Live an Efficient Life



Stay on Check with Your Goals

Automatically tracks your steps, calories, distance, and duration time, all shown at a wrist lift action and glance

Clear Color Display

Easy recognition of all data from the 1.3″ 240 x 240px always-on TFT color display, with a low power consumption in the meantime

Stay Connected

Get call, text, calendar and smartphone app notifications when your phone is nearby.

*Need to keep the Bluetooth and App on.

Ready for Every Round

Count the time and rounds with the stopwatch & timer conveniently

Know Your Direction

Equipped with an electronic compass, you can always find your direction for any orienteering adventures

Easy Music Control

Swipe or tap for playback, pause, and previous/next track easily, to enjoy handsfree control on music

Up to 10 Days Battery Life

Sustain more than a week of daily use on a full charge of about 2 hours via convenient magnetic charging station.

*Battery life may vary depending on usage.

Sedentary Reminder

As a perfect health assistant for you to maintain a good physical condition, stay focused yet relax appropriately.

DIY Watch Face

Personalize your smartwatch by switching between various stylish clock faces as you want

Work Towards a Healthier Lifestyle



Reliable Health Monitoring: Adopting high-performance sensors, the smartwatch can precisely measure your body stats like HR and Sleep Monitor, and detect atrial fibrillation day and night for good healthcare

IP68 Water-Resistance: With advanced water resistance tech & sensors, the smart wristwatch can capture laps, stroke rate, SWOLF, etc., for efficient swimming & daily workouts, worry free of taking shower, washing, or running in rain

Know Your Sleep Better: Scientifically tracks & analyses your whole sleep cycle, and auto recognizes your light, deep & REM sleep stages to get a clearer picture of your sleep, hassle free with the infrared monitor

Supports 18 Sport Modes: Stay active with multi-sports modes like rope skipping, sit-ups, football, badminton etc., conveniently track your workouts, and instantly check more details in the mobile app for better exercising or training