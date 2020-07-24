UWINMO Smart Watch for Android and iOS Phones, Waterproof Fitness Tracker Watch with Heart Rate Blood Oxygen Monitor, Touch Screen Activity Tracking Removable Strap Smartwatch for Men Women



Price: $43.98 - $32.99

(as of Jul 24,2020 07:08:30 UTC – Details)



Main Feature: Stylish and simple appearance, 1.3 inch HD full touch screen. Heart rate detection, Sleep Monitoring (sleep time, sleep quality),Blood Oxygen Monitor, And even a sedentary reminder that prompts you to get up and moving if you’ve been sitting for an extended period of time! A variety of sports (walking, running, cycling, Hiking, Basketball), let you exercise more scientific, more interesting, IP67 deep waterproof, sweat-proof, rain-proof, more comfortable exercise. Specifications: ▶Case Material: Metal ▶Band Material: Silicone ▶4 Colors: Black/Pink ▶Screen Type: TFT color screen ▶Applicable System: For IOS/Android ▶Screen: 1.3inch ▶Waterproof: IP67 ▶Resolution: 240×240 ▶Touch screen type: Full touch TP ▶Battery: 160mAh ▶Quantity: 1Pc How to Pair with Your Phone? 1.Download and Install “FitCloudPro” APP to your phone; 2.Turn on the Bluetooth of your phone; 3.Open the “FitCloudPro” App – Click “Add Device” and find your device(V98L-A0B) – Click “Pair”. NOTE: ▶You need to charge your device to make sure that the bracelet is fully charged before using at the first time.Use the matching charging cable to chargeing. ▶If the watch cannot receive the message reminder after the successful connection,please unbind the watch and new connection,then check the software has been letest version. ▶ IP67 waterproof, please do not use in hot water. Water vapor can damage the inner parts of the fitness tracker. Package Included: ▶1*Smart watch ▶1*Smart watch cable ▶1*User manual

【5 Exercise Data Record Modes】：The Fitness Tracker offers 5 data record modes, such as: walking, running, cycling, Hiking, Basketball,which covers almost all your daily sports. Measure accurate real-time pace, calorie and distance, set and REACH your activity goals each day.

【Your Smart Life Assistant】: This Smart watch with high sensitive large HD color screen make it easy to operate and give you clear insights to the display, it will be the perfect companion for your organization and efficiency throughout all day. Receive phone notifications Or Messages from SMS, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, WhatsApp

【More Comfortably& Light】：Design with an edge-rounded-off aluminum alloy frame of smooth touch , comes with a ergonomic convex design with soft comfortable removable strap, which is light enough to wear anywhere comfortably. IP67 waterproof function allow you don’t worry about Swimming, Shower, Washing Hands and running day.

【Battery Life And Warranty Policy】: It takes only 2 hours for a full charge, gaining a working time of about 8 days. We provide a 12-Month Worry-free warranty. If you have any questions, welcome to contact us, we will response within 24 hours.