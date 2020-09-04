UW-Madison orders 9 sororities, fraternities with positive COVID-19 cases to quarantine | State and Regional

UW-Madison personnel went to chapter homes in current weeks to speak about expectations for the fall. University authorities stated that Greek life leaders have actually dedicated to avoiding occasions with alcohol this term and guaranteed that any celebrations will fulfill public health standards.

The university’s Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life has some areas where chapter members who checked positive can separate. Members of the 9 chapters who have not yet been checked should do so by Tuesday.

According to an individual with understanding of the circumstance who is not licensed to speak openly, the 9 chapter homes are:

Alpha Chi Omega

Alpha Phi

Pi Beta Phi

Kappa Kappa Gamma

Chi Psi

Delta Chi

Phi Gamma Delta

Sigma Alpha Epsilon

Theta Delta Chi

There have to do with 1,500 trainees residing in fraternity and sorority chapter homes acknowledged by UW-Madison All of them are now needed to get checked.

The university’s whole Greek neighborhood consists of about 5,000 members.

This story will be upgraded.