UVa launches COVID-19 dashboard | Education

The University of Virginia has launched a brand-new COVID-19 tracker dashboard ahead of Friday’s deadline for authorities to choose if the term will go all-virtual.

The dashboard consists of the variety of overall cases at UVa consisting of professors, personnel, trainees and agreement staff members, along with overall trainee cases.

The dashboard states there have actually been 37 overall cases in professors, personnel, trainees and agreement staff members and 13 cases in UVa trainees reported becauseAug 17.