Utz, maker of Zapp’s and Boulder chips, is going public

Shares of Utz Brands– owner of treat brand names such as Golden Flake, Tim’s and Boulder Canyon– are set up to begin trading Monday on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker sign “UTZ.”

A relocate to the public markets will enable Utz to broaden its collection of local brand names more broadly, stated Utz CEO Dylan Lissette, who has actually operated at the business given that 1995 and whose better half, Stacie Rice, is a fourth-generation member of the starting household.

“We’re fourth-generation going into fifth, about a billion dollars, and we were getting to 100 years and have done a fair amount of acquisitions,” Lissette stated in an interview with CNNBusiness “All of those things just came together, and it really made sense.”

Utz’s roots extend back to 1921 in Hanover, Pennsylvania, where Bill and Salie Utz began a potato chip business calledHanover Home Brand Potato Chips The Utz brand name, including the renowned red-bowed “Little Utz Girl” logo design, would broaden throughout the Northeast in the following years.

After a 2009 merger failed with home town treat competitor Snyder’s of Hanover, Utz entered a various instructions for development. Rather than ending up being the Budweiser of the pretzels and chips service, Utz leaned into purchasing up brand names more similar to the “craft beer” side of things. During the previous years, Utz collected a.

Source link