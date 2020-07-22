Uten Air Fryer XL, 5.8QT 1700W Electric Hot Air Fryer with Temperature Control & Timer Knob, Fast Oven Oilless Cooker with Grill Rack , Non Stick Fry Basket, Dishwasher Safe, UL Listed – Black



Price: $99.99 - $78.99

(as of Jul 22,2020 13:57:37 UTC – Details)

Product Description

3D AIR GUIDE

The three-dimensional air guiding groove design can form a three-dimensional air curtain to make the food all-round deeped, more delicious.

DETACHABLE BASKET & PAN

Just preshing the release button can separate the basket and pan.

Easy to place your foods and take them out.

EASY TO CLEAN

The special nonstick coating — keeps food from bonding to the surface

The removable fryer basket & pan — dishwasher-safe

WHAT’S IN THE BOX?

1 x 1700W Air Fryer

1 x User Manual

1 x Grilling Rack

Cook more food. ★ Cook a regular size chicken compare to other brands can only do french fries. Large family capacity 5.8 Quart ( 5.5L ).

Classic time and temp control. ★ Up to 30 mins, 175°F-250°F-320°F-400°F, 1700W high-power & 60Hz high-frequency.

Easy cleanup. ★ The removable fryer basket is dishwasher-safe and the special nonstick coating that keeps food from bonding to the surface.

Safety first. ★ The auto shut off feature protects the food from getting overcooked, the cool-touch handle prevents burns. GS/RoHS/UL certified. — Best air fryer for 2020