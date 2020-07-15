Utah wildfire that burned 11,700 acres started by fireworks, 3 teenage suspects sought

The blaze is estimated at 11,700 acres, with no containment.

Officials said the blaze was started by fireworks and rapidly spread by dry conditions and erratic winds.

So far, the blaze has destroyed one outbuilding and several other structures were threatened.

A few homes in Greens Springs were evacuated Tuesday evening, but the evacuation orders were lifted, according to FOX13.

Fire crews battled the blaze from the ground and the air, using heavy air tankers, single-engine air tankers and a helicopter.

Officials reminded the public that fireworks are always illegal in the area where the fire started.

Investigators are asking for help to identify the three suspects, identified as three teenage males driving a white sedan around that time on Cottonwood Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call (435) 704-4456.