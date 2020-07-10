Utah police cleared in deadly shooting of armed man running away from officers

The two officers, Neil Iversen and Kevin Fortuna, collectively fired 34 photographs at Palacios-Carbajal after they confirmed he had a gun in his possession, Salt Lake County District Attorney Sam Gill stated whereas going over the footage and post-mortem photographs throughout a information briefing.

“We decline to file legal costs in opposition to both officer for his use of deadly drive,” he stated.

The household of Palacios-Carbajal expressed disappointment in the choice, saying Gill’s selecting to not pursue legal costs in opposition to the officers perpetuates a “system of oppression.”

“As a family, we will not stop in our pursuit of justice for Bernardo through all means that are available to us,” legal professional Nathan S. Morris learn from an announcement ready on behalf of the household, who referred to as for peaceable protest.

Attorney Brian Webber stated the officers had each alternative to make use of non-lethal drive, and “there was no motive to fireside shot No. 1, not to mention shot No. 34.”

Palacios-Carbajal’s dying sparked protests much like different cities the place folks have died throughout encounters with police.

The officers noticed Palacios-Carbajal on the Utah Village Motel and chased him after somebody referred to as police to report an obvious armed theft, authorities stated. They yelled at him to cease and drop the weapon, Gill stated.

Video footage reveals Palacios-Carbajal selecting up what the officers stated was a gun after tripping and falling a number of occasions whereas fleeing, Gill stated, including that Palacios-Carbajal appeared decided to carry on to his gun.

“The desire to retrieve the gun was greater than the desire to run away,” he said. “If he had left it, the officers stated the imminence of that menace would have been abated for them and they’d not have used that drive.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.