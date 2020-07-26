Utah plane crash: A baby and 2 adults are killed in a backyard crash

The crash took place Saturday afternoon when a Piper PA-32 airplane bring 6 individuals crashed into a backyard in the city of West Jordan, Federal Aviation Administration spokesperson Allen Kenitzer stated.

Three individuals aboard the plane were killed, consisting of the pilot, an adult woman and a 9-month-old baby, West Jordan authorities stated. The other 3 individuals on board– consisting of 2 other kids– were hurt.

The crash likewise harmed 3 houses, West Jordan city representative Tauni Barker stated.