Utah plane crash: A baby and 2 adults are killed in a backyard crash

By
Jackson Delong
-

The crash took place Saturday afternoon when a Piper PA-32 airplane bring 6 individuals crashed into a backyard in the city of West Jordan, Federal Aviation Administration spokesperson Allen Kenitzer stated.

Three individuals aboard the plane were killed, consisting of the pilot, an adult woman and a 9-month-old baby, West Jordan authorities stated. The other 3 individuals on board– consisting of 2 other kids– were hurt.

“There was likewise an elderly female injured inside the house which the plane struck who is in crucial condition,” authorities tweeted.

The crash likewise harmed 3 houses, West Jordan city representative Tauni Barker stated.

The reason for the crash has actually not been figured out. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are examining.



Source link

Post Views: 9

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR