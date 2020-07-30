Utah officials warn public about bats following numerous home infestations

Several current examinations have actually included bat infestations in household houses, according to Hannah Rettler, an epidemiologist with the Utah Department ofHealth So far this year, 44 bats have actually been evaluated for rabies, with 4 positives.

OHIO SEES PEAK IN CORONAVIRUS HOSPITALIZATIONS, REVERSES CHOICE ON HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE RESTRICTION

“This is why it’s so important to make sure your household pets are vaccinated against rabies,” Rettler stated in anews release “In some situations, families needed to put their pets down because pets were exposed to a wild animal, hadn’t been vaccinated, and the animal couldn’t be found for testing.”

Health officials advised the public that Utah law needs all domestic pets, felines, and ferrets to get the rabies vaccine.

“If you find yourself near a bat, dead or alive, do not touch, hit, or destroy it and do not try to remove it from your home yourself,” Rettler included. “Call your local animal control office to collect the bat and call your health care provider or local public health department immediately to report the possible exposure and determine whether preventive treatment is necessary.”

Since bats have little teeth and claws, health officials stated a bat’s bite or scratch might go undetected.

CLICK ON THIS LINK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Rabies is deadly however avoidable, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ( CDC). If correct healthcare isn’t followed following a rabies direct exposure, the infection can impact the brain and eventually lead to death.

In the U.S., rabies is primarily discovered amongst wild animals such as bats, raccoons, skunks, and foxes. In lots of other nations, nevertheless, pets still bring rabies, and a lot of rabies deaths in individuals are brought on by pet bites, per the CDC.