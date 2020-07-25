Utah neighborhood evacuated as authorities detonate explosives found in home

“Evacuation is over. The operation went as well as it could have and residents who were evacuated may return to their homes safely,” South Jordan Public Safety tweeted around midnight regional time.

The evacuation used to 168 houses and 34 organisations, Fox 13 Salt Lake City reported.

Police stated the home with the explosives came from Ryan McManigal, 42, according to the station.

He welcomed cops with shooting when they went to his home Thursday night with a search warrant, the station reported.

No one was injured and he was apprehended, according to the station.

There were 2 detonations spaced 3 hours apart, and they triggered significant damage to McManigal’s home, according to the station.

The charges versus McManigal consist of several counts of intensified attack targeting police, ownership of a weapon by a limited individual, felony discharge of a weapon, criminal mischief and breaching a protective order, the Deseret News reported.

“The explosives were a surprise to us,” South Jordan PoliceLt Matt Pennington stated, according to the paper.

Police stated McManigal was under examination after being implicated of sending out a text asking the owner of a snack bar how he ‘d feel if McManigal “entered the business and mowed down customers and staff,” the paper reported.