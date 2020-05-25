Utah man faces murder charge after allegedly stabbing Tinder date in his home

A Utah man will certainly deal with a charge of first-degree murder after allegedly stabbing his Tinder date to fatality inside his very ownhome

.

Ethan Hunsaker, 24, of Layton, Utah, called 911 simply after 3am on Sunday early morning, according to a Layton Police Department news release.

The man supposedly informed policemans he eliminated a person in hishome

.

When policemans got here on the scene, they discovered a 25- year-old female on the flooring with several stab injuries in her upper body. She was noticable dead at the scene.

Hunsaker informed authorities he fulfilled the female on the dating application Tinder simply hrs prior to. He selected the female up at her home prior to they headed to a bar for beverages.

When they returned to his home, he allegedly choked the female for concerning a min prior to ordering a cooking area blade. The female tried to combat back, according to court documents.

“There are marks on Ethan’s arms, neck and shoulder area supporting the fight,” the court documents claimed, which were examined byABC4 News

.

Hunsaker maintained pleading authorities to fire him when they were contacted us to hishome He’s because been moved to Davis County Jail and also waits for a court look. He was scheduled on one murdercharge

.

Police later on recognized the female from Sunday early morning’s murder as Ashley Black ofLayton

.