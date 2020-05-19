Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic set for season-ending wrist surgery | NBA News

Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic could have season-ending wrist surgery on Tuesday.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the information that Bogdanovic is present process surgery on his proper wrist to restore an damage he suffered in January. During the season’s hiatus – which started in mid-March – Bogdanovic started to expertise discomfort from the damage, Wojnarowski reported.

















4:23



Check out the perfect performs from Bojan Bogdanovic from the 2019-20 NBA season



His damage, per the group, is a ruptured scapholunate ligament in his proper wrist. The group didn’t verify the January timeline, fairly saying his damage occurred “someday in 2019″ and that it continued to hassle Bogdanovic all through the 2019-20 season.

The Jazz on Monday stated Bogdanovic could have his surgery on May 19 in New York. He won’t come again for any of the 2019-20 season or playoffs if both does resume.

Bogdanovic averaged 20.2 factors this season and shot 41.Four per cent on three-pointers, each of that are the second-best marks on the Jazz.

Utah overhauled their roster within the 2019 offseason and signing Bogdanovic to a reported four-year, $73m deal was one of many group’s large strikes.



















0:22



Bojan Bogdanovic nailed a buzzer-beating three-pointer to earn the Utah Jazz a dramatic 114-113 win over the Rockets



Shortly after information of Bogdanovic’s damage appeared on Twitter, Jazz All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell tweeted: “Salute to my brother @44Bojan for fighting through for us all year… one of the toughest dudes I know. Get right and ready for next season.”

Originally a second-round draft decide by the Miami Heat in 2011, Bogdanovic has averaged 14.2 factors, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 462 profession video games (345 begins) with the Brooklyn Nets (2014-17), Washington Wizards (2017), Indiana Pacers (2017-19) and Jazz.

Want to watch even more of the NBA but don’t have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here